Oben Electric launches its electric 2-wheeler Rorr EZ in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Oben Electric, the Indian electric vehicle maker, has launched its latest electric motorcycle, the Rorr EZ. The bike is offered at an introductory Rs 89,999 (ex-showroom) for a limited time.

The Rorr EZ is available in three battery options — 2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh, and 4.4 kWh. The Rorr EZ can be booked at Rs 2,999 along with test rides and deliveries from its stores. The customers can opt for warranty packages, with coverage up to 5 years or 75,000 kms and offers EMI options by paying Rs. 2,200 per month.

This electric two-wheeler offers a torque of 52 Nm that gives a top speed of 95 km/h and accelerates from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.3 seconds. The driving range of Rorr EZ can be extended up to 175 km (IDC), and can be charged up to 80% in 45 minutes. It offers a torque of 52 Nm for quick, smooth acceleration.

The Rorr EZ sports a colorful LED display provides easy-to-read diagnostics, and riders can choose between three modes: Eco, City, and Havoc, for either battery-saving or high-speed performance. It also comes with safety features like Geo-Fencing, Theft Protection, and DAS, ensuring a worry-free ride. The Rorr EZ comes in four colors—Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Lumina Green, and Photon White