Thiruvananthapuram Airport Flights Suspended for 5 Hours Today – Here’s Why

Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will be temporarily suspended from 4 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, November 9, to allow for the historic ‘Alpassi Arattu’ procession from the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The runway closure during this period is necessary for the ceremonial parade, which traditionally crosses the airport premises on its way to Shanghumugham Beach.

This event, a key part of the biannual Alpassi festival in October-November and the Painkuni festival in March-April, has seen the airport adjust its operations for decades. Despite the airport’s establishment in 1932, the procession route was preserved by the Travancore royalty to honor cultural traditions. The airport shuts down twice a year for these processions, reflecting a unique blend of modern infrastructure and traditional heritage.

Approximately nine departures and 12 arrivals scheduled during this five-hour window will be rescheduled, with flights either advanced or delayed as needed. Passengers are advised to confirm their flight status ahead of time. The original agreement for the airport’s establishment included a clause that it would remain accessible to the public on 363 days each year, reserving the remaining two days for ceremonial events dedicated to Lord Padmanabha, the temple’s deity and the royal family’s patron.