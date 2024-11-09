Tribal Woman Killed in Manipur Violence

In Manipur’s Jiribam district, violence resurfaced as militants allegedly killed a tribal woman in a brutal attack on Thursday night. The incident occurred in Zairawn village, around 7 km from the district headquarters, when militants reportedly shot, captured, and burned 31-year-old Zosangkim Hmar. The attack sparked a gunfight that lasted about an hour, during which some houses were also set ablaze. The police confirmed the gunfire and property damage but have yet to confirm the reported death.

According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), Zosangkim was struck in the thigh by a bullet as the assault began. Her husband recounted that, while the assailants allowed him to flee with his elderly parents and children, they refused to let him take his injured wife. Zosangkim, a mother of three and a local teacher, was ultimately left behind.

The tragedy has heightened tensions in the already conflict-ridden state, with ITLF calling for accountability amid continued violence and instability in the region. This attack marks a grim return of hostilities after a brief period of calm.