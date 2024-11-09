Two Coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Express Derail in West Bengal

South Eastern Railway officials reported that the recent derailment of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express involved three coaches, including a parcel van and two passenger coaches. Fortunately, no severe damages occurred, and there were no fatalities. However, one or two passengers did sustain minor injuries, according to the authorities.

In response to the incident, railway teams, including accident relief and medical assistance units, quickly arrived at the site to manage the situation. Support trains from Santragachi and Kharagpur were also sent to aid in restoration work. Buses were arranged to help transport stranded passengers to their destinations, ensuring minimal disruption to their travel plans.

The railway authorities have reassured the public that restoration efforts are progressing, with teams working to clear the tracks as soon as possible. While the exact cause of the derailment has yet to be determined, South Eastern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Omprakash Charan, confirmed that there were no significant casualties, and efforts remain focused on swiftly resuming normal operations.