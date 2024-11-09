UAE authority announces road closures on November 10: Details

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai announced that some roads will be closed during certain times for the Dubai Ride, which will take place on Sunday, November 10.

RTA said that part of Sheikh Zayed Road between the Trade Centre Roundabout and the second bridge, Lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road and One-way from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, will be closed from 3.30am to 10am. The authority urged motorists to take these alternate streets — Al Mustaqbal Road, Al Wasl Road, Al Khail Road.

RTA had also announced extended Dubai Metro timings on November 10. The Dubai Metro Red Line and Green Line will operate from 3am to 12am on Sunday.

The Dubai Ride, the region’s largest community cycling event, returns for its fifth edition on Sunday. This event offers everyone — regardless of age or ability — the chance to experience Dubai on two (or more) wheels.