UP CM Yogi Adityanath Kicks Off By-Election Campaign, Criticizes SP, Congress

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kicked off his campaign for the state’s assembly by-elections with rallies supporting NDA candidate Mithilesh Pal in Mirapur and BJP candidates in Kundarki and Ghaziabad. In Mirapur, he delivered sharp criticism of the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing it of creating a climate of fear and lawlessness. Highlighting incidents under SP rule, Yogi asserted that public safety was compromised whenever the SP was in power, especially for women, claiming SP’s governance left citizens feeling insecure.

During his speech, Yogi also condemned the alliance between Congress and SP, calling it weak and “undesirable,” while urging voters to support the NDA to counter these parties. He noted rising tensions between Congress and SP, suggesting that their partnership was faltering and no longer united. In Kundarki, Yogi emphasized communal harmony, encouraging peaceful celebrations of festivals such as Holi, Diwali, and Eid as a means to foster unity and mutual respect across communities.

In Ghaziabad, Yogi criticized SP’s opposition to the government’s election date adjustments, which aimed to accommodate various communities, and praised BJP’s efforts to curb migration and lawlessness in Western UP. He highlighted the government’s initiatives in development, including support for sugarcane farmers and reviving industries, while pointing out policies like reserving police jobs for women to promote youth employment. Urging people to vote for NDA candidates, Yogi underscored the importance of choosing leaders focused on security and development for the state.