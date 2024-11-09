Yogi Govt Assigns 10,000 Sanitation Workers for Mahakumbh Cleanup, Focuses on Welfare

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has deployed nearly 10,000 sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness at the Mahakumbh 2025. In addition to their crucial role in ensuring a clean environment, the government has prioritized their welfare, offering them accommodation, food, and free education for their children through the Swachh Kumbh Fund.

The initiative not only focuses on keeping the Mahakumbh area pristine but also aims to improve the living standards of sanitation workers. The administration has set up a dedicated sanitation colony where workers can access food, housing, and essential amenities. Additionally, the government has opened primary schools and Anganwadi centers within the Mela area to support the education of the workers’ children.

The Uttar Pradesh government is also facilitating the financial security of the sanitation workers by ensuring that their wages are transferred directly to their accounts every 15 days through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Efforts are also being made to connect workers with other government schemes to further empower them economically and socially.