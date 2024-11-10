Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Gold is trading at Rs 58,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7275 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices remained steady on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7953.3 per gram, while the cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7292.3 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold over the last week has been 1.17%, whereas in the last month it has seen a decline of 2.59%. The current price of silver stands at Rs.97100.0 per kg.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold December futures contracts opened flat on Friday at Rs 77,375 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.05% or Rs 36. Silver December futures contracts were trading at Rs 92,089/kg, down by 0.24% or Rs 224. Gold prices fell by Rs 1,055/ 10 grams in the month of November so far while silver prices fell by Rs 2,500/kg in the same period. On Thursday, gold December futures contract settled at Rs77,411 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.99% .

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,708.89 per ounce, but was down nearly 1% for the week so far. U.S. gold futures gained 0.4% to $2,716.4. Gold prices climbed more than 1% in the previous session, recovering losses suffered after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential race. Price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $31.98 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $1,000.35 and palladium was flat at $1,024.40.