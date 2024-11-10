Things To Do And  Say To Have Good Phone Sex

Phone sex is a conversation between two or more people by means of the telephone which is sexually explicit and is intended to provoke sexual arousal in one or more participants. It involves either voice calls, video calls, or messaging services, such as texts. At least one person may masturbate during this activity.

Here are some tips to follow to have amazing phone sex:

Use the right words, set the mood and be romantic. To feel the mood, set up your room, dim the lights, wear your sexiest lingerie or get naked, as you wish.

Stimulate not just your partner’s imagination but your own too. For a better conversation, take the lead. Tell them what you want to do to them.

Also Read: Know how hormones regulate reproductive, metabolic and emotional health in women

Use the right language. Get dirty in a sophisticated way or in a crass way, depending upon your fantasy and of course your partner.

Get into a roleplay on the chat as well. Share the time when you felt the first spark together. The first dirty thoughts you had of each other.

It is important to remember that there are risks and dangers to using phone sex. People may share conversations, pictures, and videos without the consent of all parties.