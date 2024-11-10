Union government procures 120 lakh metric tonnes of paddy in paddy

New Delhi: The Union government has procured 120.67 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy from Punjab in Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2024-25 till November 8. This is 65 per cent of the estimated target. The central government has fixed an estimated target of 185 lakh tonnes for paddy procurement for the ongoing KMS (kharif marketing season) 2024-25 which will continue till November 30.

The paddy is being purchased at MSP (minimum support price) of Rs 2,320 per quintal as decided by the Government of India for Grade ‘A’ paddy. This has benefitted 6.58 lakh farmers in Punjab. 4839 millers have applied for shelling of paddy, and 4743 millers have already been allotted work by the Punjab State Government.

Also Read: Know how to protect your Aadhaar Card number from being misused

The procurement of paddy for KMS 2024-25 has commenced in Punjab from October 1, 2024 and 2,927 designated mandis and temporary yards are operational throughout the State for smooth procurement from the farmers of Punjab.

Paddy is the main Kharif crop, sowing of which begins with the onset of the southwest monsoon from June and harvesting from October onwards.