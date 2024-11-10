World University Shooting Championship: India wins two silver, one bronze

New Delhi: Hosts India won two silver and one bronze medals on the first day of the World University Shooting Championship at Dr. Karni Singh Range in New Delhi. In Men’s 10-meter air pistol, Akash Bhardwaj won the silver medal with a score of 238.8. Pavel of the Czech Republic bagged the gold medal and Philipp Wagner of Poland got the bronze medal.

India’s Palak won the silver medal in the Women’s 10-meter air pistol with a score of 239.1. Arshdeep Kaur got the bronze medal. The gold medal was won by Heng Yu Lue of Taipei.

Also Read: Indian Railways to operate winter special trains connecting these cities: Details

India is fielding three-member teams in all 15 Olympic events, including Pistol, Rifle and Shotgun. A total of 22 countries are participating in the championship. In the last edition, the Indian contingent had won eight gold, four silver and two bronze medals.