Bengaluru: BBMP to begin sealing tax-delinquent properties from December 1

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has directed officials to seal non-residential properties with significant unpaid property tax arrears. This directive is part of a larger strategy aimed at addressing the issue of overdue taxes and improving the city’s tax revenue collection. In a recent meeting, Girinath stressed the need to focus on large defaulters and take strict action against those who submitted false information in the Self-Declared Property Tax System (SAS) but later revised their filings.

Girinath also highlighted the importance of addressing arrears under the One Time Relief (OTS) scheme, which offers waivers on interest and penalties for tax dues but is set to end on November 30. He emphasized that starting December 1, tax liabilities for defaulters would increase significantly, urging officials to inform defaulters of the approaching deadline and potential financial consequences.

To make the initiative effective, Girinath called for targeted, zone-specific actions to recover unpaid taxes, with a focus on high-delinquency areas. Several senior BBMP officials, including Special Commissioner Munish Maunsil and others, attended the meeting, demonstrating the administration’s strong commitment to enhancing civic resources and addressing the financial needs of the city’s administration.