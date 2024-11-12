Maharashtra Launches ‘Majhi Ladki Behin’ Scheme to Empower Women with Financial Aid

The Mahayuti government in Maharashtra launched the Mukhymantri Majhi Ladki Behin Yojana on June 28, 2014, aiming to boost women’s economic empowerment within families. This scheme provides eligible women aged 21 to 65 with a monthly stipend of Rs. 15,000. The initiative has drawn widespread interest, with approximately 2.5 crore women applying for assistance.

Although widely welcomed, the scheme has faced skepticism regarding its financial feasibility. Critics questioned whether the government could sustain the program amid budgetary constraints. To address these concerns, the government allocated Rs. 46,000 crore specifically for the scheme in the budget, reaffirming its commitment and calming doubts.

The program has made a substantial difference in the lives of many women across Maharashtra. Beneficiaries have used the funds for various purposes, such as pursuing education or starting small businesses, thereby fostering self-reliance. One woman invested her allowance in a clothing business, doubling her initial Rs. 7,500 investment, while another purchased an iron to launch a tailoring service. These examples underscore how women are using the scheme’s financial support to enhance their independence and contribute to their families’ well-being.