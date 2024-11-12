Suriya’s Salary for Kanguva Revealed

The upcoming film *Kanguva*, directed by Siruthai Siva and starring Suriya, is generating buzz as a large-scale historical fantasy movie similar in appeal to *Baahubali*. With a high level of fan anticipation, *Kanguva* promises to captivate audiences with a unique storyline and grand visuals. It also boasts a star-studded cast including Bollywood actor Bobby Deol as the antagonist and Disha Patani as the heroine, alongside Tamil actors Karunas, Natty Natraj, and Karthi. Cinematography for the film is handled by Vetri, and Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music. Set for a Pan-India release on November 14, *Kanguva* aims to make an impact across multiple languages.

The film, produced by Gnanavel Raja, has an estimated budget of 350 crores and took around two years to make. In *Kanguva*, Suriya takes on dual roles, portraying the characters Francis and Kanguva. This project holds special significance for Suriya, as he hasn’t had a film release in over two years and has dedicated considerable time and effort to ensure the movie’s success. The film’s extensive production time reflects its ambitious scope and has heightened fans’ expectations for a blockbuster hit.

Despite his lengthy commitment, Suriya’s upfront salary for *Kanguva* was reportedly 39 crores—a lower figure than some of his contemporaries like Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan. However, Suriya made a deal to receive a share of the film’s profits, compensating for the lower base pay. Bobby Deol, making his Tamil debut, is the second-highest paid actor with a salary of 5 crores, followed by Disha Patani, who earned 3 crores for her role. This strategic salary structure aligns with the production’s large budget while ensuring all key actors are rewarded based on the film’s performance.