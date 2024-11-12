Uttar Pradesh becomes key sports hub under CM Yogi’s leadership

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a major sports hub, with a focus on developing young talent and expanding sports infrastructure. Over the past seven and a half years, the state has made substantial progress in building sports facilities, especially in rural areas, where young people now have greater access to resources for honing their skills. Since 2017, more than 18,000 sports grounds have been established across the state, including playgrounds in rural areas, with plans to develop gyms and mini-stadiums in all 57,000 village panchayats and 826 development blocks, along with fully equipped stadiums in every district.

Today, Uttar Pradesh boasts an impressive array of facilities, including 84 stadiums, 67 multi-purpose halls, 38 swimming pools, 15 synthetic hockey stadiums, and 3 synthetic running tracks, in addition to two international cricket stadiums and numerous facilities for various sports like wrestling, shooting, and weightlifting. These developments aim to support both competitive sports and community fitness, providing resources for young athletes as well as for police, paramilitary, and military forces engaged in physical training. The expansion of sports infrastructure has increased accessibility and promoted fitness among youth in rural areas who previously lacked adequate training grounds.

Many of these sports grounds were built under the MGNREGA scheme, offering local employment opportunities while encouraging community participation in sports. The initiative has had a broad impact, fostering health and wellness and enhancing rural development. With thousands of new sports fields constructed annually—from 375 in 2017-18 to over 5,000 in recent years—Uttar Pradesh is positioning itself as a rising force in India’s sports ecosystem, providing a nurturing environment for future athletes and contributing to the state’s overall growth in sports.