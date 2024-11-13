Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies has been chosen as India’s official Oscar entry for 2025, sparking an energetic campaign to elevate its visibility at the Academy Awards. To enhance its appeal to international audiences, they recently rebranded the film with the English title Lost Ladies. Aamir Khan Productions announced this change on Instagram with a newly designed poster featuring the characters Phool and Jaya. The production team thanked designers Jahan Singh Bakshi and Prashanth C for capturing the film’s essence in the new visuals. The name change aims to improve the film’s recognition abroad while maintaining its core storytelling elements.

In support of the Oscars campaign, a special screening of Lost Ladies was held in New York by renowned chef Vikas Khanna, who shared his endorsement of the film on social media. Khanna expressed his admiration for Kiran Rao’s artistic vision, calling her the driving creative force behind the movie’s impact. The gathering, he said, echoed a feeling of “winning the world.” His post reflected deep respect for Aamir Khan’s gracious nature, especially in his warm interactions with guests like Mysha, showing his commitment to fostering a sense of community and appreciation.

Khanna also recognized other notable guests, including Jyoti, who was praised for her dedication to promoting South Asian arts and her embodiment of strong cultural values. Designer Prabal Gurung was similarly celebrated for his inspiring presence, as well as his efforts to uplift others while advancing his own career. Through such endorsements and collaborations, the *Lost Ladies* team hopes to build momentum and connect with broader audiences on their path to the Oscars.