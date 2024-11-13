BJP calls for Sivakarthikeyan’s film Amaran to be screened in Tamil Nadu schools, colleges

The BJP in Tamil Nadu is advocating for the screening of the Tamil film *Amaran*, which stars Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, in schools and colleges across the state. The film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International, tells the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian soldier who lost his life during an anti-terror operation in Kashmir in 2014. BJP leaders believe the film could foster patriotism among young audiences, despite its controversy.

However, *Amaran* has faced significant criticism from some groups, including the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), who allege that it portrays Kashmir and Muslims negatively. SDPI members recently protested outside Raaj Kamal Films’ Chennai office, even burning an effigy of Kamal Haasan. They urged the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw its support for the film and impose a ban, intensifying their demands on the director’s birthday, prompting heightened police security at the production office.

In response to the anti-*Amaran* sentiment, BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad emphasized the importance of promoting films that strengthen national pride and counter separatist ideas. Prasad underscored the threat from Pakistan in parts of Kashmir and highlighted the dedication of Indian soldiers stationed in the region. Meanwhile, *Amaran* has achieved impressive box office success, reportedly grossing over Rs 250 crores globally, with significant revenue from the Indian market as well.