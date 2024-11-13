Easy natural remedies to improve your eyesight

Here are some effective natural remedies you should follow to strengthen your vision.

1. Effective Ayurvedic Remedies

As soon as you wake up in the morning, fill your hand with water and splash it on your face. Keep in mind that your eyes should be wide open while splashing water. To sharpen your eyesight, follow this procedure for about one to two minutes every day.

Also Read: Follow these tips to prevent obesity and lower risk of breast cancer

2. Pranayama

Pranayama can prove to be very beneficial for your eye health as well as your overall health. Start doing Pranayama for half an hour every day. You can also improve your eyesight by including Surya Namaskar in your daily routine. Apart from this, drinking milk with Triphala can also have a positive effect on your eyesight.

3. Improve your Lifestyle

To strengthen your eye health, you should focus on improving your lifestyle. By developing habits like sleeping on time, waking up on time, reducing screen time, and reducing stress, you can improve your eyesight to a great extent.