Know how to handle a friendship breakup

We all get worried after a breakup. It may seem hard to overcome a broken friendship. But as per experts, one come overcome a friendship breakup by following some simple tips.

1. Own your emotions – One may experience certain negative emotions after such a companionship break, may it be anger, frustration, sadness, or betrayal. Unresolved problems can become huge triggers for your future relationships. So take the help of some close relative, or friend or write your thoughts in a journal.

2. Comprehend the situation – Mentally ready to understand what went wrong. Find your reason for the breakup. Getting a proper closure keeps your mental health at ease and doesn’t come in the way of your future commitments.

3. Give it some time – Time is what you all need to overcome any relationship as emotions settle down as time passes by. So don’t come to quick decisions rather give it some days or weeks or even months, depending upon the situation and things will fall into place.

4. Find a listening ear – Searching a great learning ear helps to overpower the stresses of a broken friendship. You not only feel comforted rather emotions release makes you relaxed too.

5. Embrace the present – You should accept the situation and allow your mental health to move past the emotions you have been feeling as change is the essence of life. Healing will only come with welcoming change in your life and giving acceptance to the situation.

6. Look towards the other side of the coin – Focus on the good memories of the relationship that existed and also keep those moments in your heart forever making them a permanent part of your life.

7. Exercise – Physical activity in any form such as yoga, pilates, dance class, gym etc. is a magnificent way to release endorphins. Stress, anxiety, depression or sadness can be alleviated by regular physical activity.