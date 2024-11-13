Know what is abrosexuality

Abrosexuality is part of the larger spectrum of sexual orientations. As per experts, its fluid nature makes it unique compared to more fixed identities.

Abrosexuality refers to a sexual orientation in which an individual’s sexual attraction changes over time. This fluidity can manifest in different ways, with someone identifying as abrosexual experiencing shifts in their sexual attraction toward different genders or changes in the intensity of their attraction. These shifts can occur frequently or infrequently and can vary from individual to individual.

For example, an abrosexual person may feel attracted to one gender for a period of time, and then later experience attraction to a different gender, or they may not feel sexual attraction at all during certain phases.

Also Read: Know early signs of vaginal cancer

Abrosexuality is often confused with other fluid sexual orientations, such as bisexuality or pansexuality, but there are distinctions. While bisexuality involves attraction to two or more genders, and pansexuality involves attraction regardless of gender, abrosexuality is centered on the idea that an individual’s attraction can change over time.

Aspects of abrosexuality:

The fluidity of Attraction: Abrosexuality is defined by its ever-changing nature. This can involve attraction to any gender or a shift in attraction over time, which may fluctuate without any clear pattern.

Frequency of Change: There is no standard timeline for how frequently an abrosexual person’s attraction may shift. Some individuals may experience changes daily, while others may go through longer phases of attraction to certain genders or no attraction at all.

Sexual and Asexual Phases: Abrosexual individuals may also experience periods of asexuality, where they do not feel sexual attraction. This can be a temporary phase or last for extended periods.

Individual Experience: Every abrosexual person’s experience is unique. Some may notice more frequent changes, while others may find the shifts occur more sporadically. There is no right or wrong way to experience abrosexuality.

It emphasises the fluid, ever-shifting nature of sexual attraction, which is a key differentiator.