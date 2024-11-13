Know what is symbiosexuality

Symbiosexuality is when you feel attraction towards the energy of a couple. Instead of being drawn to the individuals in the relationship, symbiosexuals are attracted to the dynamics and energy of the relationship between them.

As per a new study conducted at Seattle University, people may get attracted romantically and sexually to an established couple more rather than an individual. Symbiosexuality is a concept that emphasizes the importance of balance, mutual benefit, and interconnectedness in relationships. It challenges traditional views on attraction by focusing on the deep bonds that form when two people enhance each other’s lives in a meaningful way.

Symbiosexuality is oriented towards the chemistry of an established couple. The sexual attraction is towards the couple’s unified cohesion, charisma, power, and dynamics. This energy exudes from how the individuals in the relationship interact and engage with each other.

Symbiosexuals are often stigmatised in both monogamous and non-monogamous communities. Symbiosexuality is given the label of ‘unicorn’ in literature.