Oman announces holiday for public and private sectors

Muscat: Oman has declared a national holiday for the public and private sectors. Wednesday, November 20 and Thursday, November 21 will be a holiday for public and private sector employees on the account of 54th National Day of Oman. With Friday and Saturday being a typical weekend for many workers in Oman it means there will be a 4-day weekend for many in the country.

‘By Royal Decree, it has been decided that Wednesday and Thursday, November 20 and 21, 2024 will be official holidays for employees in the administrative units of the state apparatus, other legal entities, and workers in private sector establishments. Work on these two days is permissible if necessary, provided that compensation is given in accordance with the applicable regulations,’ said statement by state-run news agency ONA.

Oman celebrates National Day to commemorate the country’s independence from Portuguese control in 1650. Oman celebrates the national day by conducting include parades, fireworks, camel races, a horse show, and once every five years, a military exhibition drill.