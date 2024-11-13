UP Power Officer Sparks Outrage with Call to ‘Set House on Fire’ Over Unpaid Bills

A viral video capturing an internal virtual meeting of electricity department employees from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district has sparked widespread outrage on social media. The clip, shared extensively online, reveals a tense discussion about persistent non-payment issues, with a Power Corporation officer, Dheeraj Jaiswal, making a controversial remark. During the conversation, one employee voiced frustration about customers who are deliberately avoiding payment, explaining that some have even moved to other states to evade their electricity bills. The employee described how “the locks are always closed” and that certain residents have relocated to places like Haryana to escape dues.

In response to these grievances, Jaiswal, the Superintending Engineer of the department, reacted with an unexpected directive, telling employees to “set the house on fire.” This outburst came across as both extreme and shocking, leaving many stunned by the aggressive tone. Jaiswal’s remark has ignited a significant backlash, with viewers questioning the ethical approach and professionalism displayed by an official in a position of responsibility.

Public response to Jaiswal’s statement has been overwhelmingly critical, with calls for his immediate suspension circulating online. Many people expressed concerns about the handling of customer relations within the electricity department and pointed to Jaiswal’s comment as a troubling example of how officials may be misusing their authority. The incident has opened up discussions on social media about the need for respectful customer engagement, regardless of payment disputes.