CIA Official Accused of Leaking Israel’s Iran Retaliation Plans

A CIA official, Asif W. Rahman, has been charged under the Espionage Act for allegedly leaking classified documents that revealed sensitive information about Israel’s possible military response to an Iranian missile attack earlier this year. Rahman, who held top-secret clearance and worked overseas, was arrested by the FBI in Cambodia and is scheduled for a court appearance in Guam. The federal indictment accuses him of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

The leaked documents, dated October, were produced by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and included intelligence on Israel’s potential use of missiles, aircraft, and other military assets in retaliation against Iran. Circulated on Telegram last month, the classified materials raised concerns within the U.S. government, which launched an investigation to trace the source of the leak amid fears that they could harm U.S. interests.

Rahman’s CIA position allowed him access to highly sensitive information, and the case underscores the complexities in intelligence-sharing among allies, particularly in military matters. The FBI is now collaborating with the Department of Defense and other intelligence agencies on the case, emphasizing the potential national security risks associated with unauthorized disclosures under the Espionage Act.