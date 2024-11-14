Commodity Market: Gold price decline for fifth day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price edged lower in Kerala for fifth day in a row. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 55,480, down by Rs 880 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6935, down by Rs 110. This is the lowest rpcie of gold reported this month. Gold price declined by Rs 3600 per 8 gram this month. Yesterday, yellow metal price depreciated by 320 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a minor decline on Thursday. The price of 24 carat gold stands at Rs.7701.3 per gram, reflecting a reduction of Rs.10. Meanwhile, the price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7061.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10. The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been 2.81%, while it has seen a slight change of 0.13% in the last month. The current price of silver is Rs.94000 per kg, which has decreased by Rs.100 per kg.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold December futures contracts opened 0.83% or Rs 615 lower at Rs 72,867 per 10 gram on Thursday, while silver December futures contracts were trading at Rs 88,032/kg, down by 0.1.31% or Rs 1,165. In this week so far, Gold prices have fallen by Rs 3,400/10 grams while silver prices fell by Rs 3,200/kg in the same period.On Wednesday, gold December futures contract settled at Rs 74,482 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.56% and silver December futures contract settled at Rs 89,197 per kilogram with a loss of 0.15%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,573.73 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% at $2,578.00. price of spot silver held steady at $30.32, platinum lost 0.2% to $935.60 and palladium was unchanged at $932.91.