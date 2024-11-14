Gigabyte launches 27-inch gaming monitor in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Gigabyte introduced a 27-inch gaming monitor named ‘Gigabyte M27QA ICE’ in India. It joins the Taiwanese manufacturer’s extensive lineup of gaming monitors in the Indian markets. Gigabyte M27QA ICE monitor is priced in India at Rs. 29,000. It is available in a single white colourway and can be purchased from Amazon, Flipkart, and other online and offline retail outlets.

The Gigabyte M27QA ICE monitor comes equipped with a 27-inch IPS non-glare display with a QHD (2560×1440 pixels) resolution and a 180Hz refresh rate. It offers 95 percent DCI-P3 and 130 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage, and a rapid 1ms (MPRT) response time. The gaming monitor features AMD FreeSync technology. It also has VESA DisplayHDR400 certifications.

Its other features include OSD Sidekick, Aim Stabiliser Sync, Black Equaliser, Dashboard, Crosshair, and six-axis Colour Control. The monitor also has OSD Sidekick software which lets users adjust display settings and customise the user profiles by just using the keyboard and mouse. With the built-in KVM switch, they can control multiple devices via one set of keyboard, video and mouse.

In terms of connectivity, the Gigabyte M27QA ICE monitor is equipped with a single USB Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Downstream ports, one USB 3.2 Upstream port, DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.