Heavy Rain Alert in Chennai and Tamil Nadu; Multiple Districts Expected to be Hit

An atmospheric low-pressure circulation is currently influencing weather patterns over South Tamil Nadu and nearby regions, as well as over Lakshadweep and the adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea. This system is leading to widespread rainfall across Tamil Nadu, according to the Meteorological Department. As a result, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected today (November 14, 2024) across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rainfall is forecasted for several districts, including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Sivagangai, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Karaikal.

The weather outlook for tomorrow (November 15, 2024) suggests similar conditions, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Certain areas, specifically Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Karaikal, may experience heavy rain. For November 16 and 17, light to moderate showers accompanied by thunder and lightning are anticipated at scattered locations in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

For Chennai, the forecast over the next 48 hours indicates partly cloudy skies with potential for moderate rain and thunderstorms in some areas. Temperatures in the city are expected to reach a maximum of 32-33°C and a minimum of 25-26°C. Additionally, strong winds with speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, are forecasted along the Tamil Nadu and South Andhra coastlines, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Comorin Sea on November 14, 2024. Similar winds are expected over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and along the South Andhra coast on the same day.