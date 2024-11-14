Indian Railways’ M1 Coach: Features and Key Details

Indian Railways coaches are coded based on specific amenities, and the M1 code designates the 3-tier economy AC coach (AC-3). These M1 coaches, while similar in structure to standard 3-tier AC coaches, offer slightly fewer amenities and are priced lower, making them a more economical option for passengers. The M1 coach is only available on select trains, giving passengers a budget-friendly alternative within the AC category.

A standout feature of the M1 coach is its 83-seat capacity, higher than the typical 72 seats found in standard 3-tier AC coaches. This increase in seating is made possible by modifications such as adding stairs for easier access to upper berths, maximizing space to accommodate additional passengers while maintaining comfort within the coach layout.

The berth arrangement in M1 coaches mirrors that of regular 3-tier AC coaches, offering two lower, two middle, two upper, and two side berths (upper and lower). Similarly, other codes on Indian Railways have their unique class designations: ‘S’ for Sleeper class, ‘A’ for Second AC, ‘B’ for Third AC, and ‘D’ for Second Seating class, helping passengers quickly identify their coach type based on their ticket.