Indian Railways Ticket Cancellation: Check Refund Amount and Rules

For many passengers on Indian Railways, reserved tickets often fall short of a “confirmed” status. At times, travel plans change, prompting ticket cancellations that incur varying fees depending on how close to the departure date the cancellation is made. Indian Railways applies different cancellation charges based on the timing and class of the ticket, creating a range of fees that can be confusing. Here’s a breakdown to clarify how these charges work and what to expect when canceling a ticket.

When canceling a “confirmed” ticket more than 48 hours before departure, fees differ by class. The charges are Rs 240 per passenger for AC First/Executive class, Rs 200 for First Class/AC 2-tier, Rs 180 for AC 3-tier/AC Chair car and Economy AC-3, and Rs 60 for Second Class. For cancellations made between 48 and 12 hours before departure, a 25% cancellation fee is charged, with a minimum set fee per class. If a ticket is canceled between 12 and 4 hours before departure, the fee increases to 50% of the fare, also subject to a minimum rate based on class.

For RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) and waitlisted tickets, cancellation remains an option, but it must be done at least 30 minutes before the train’s scheduled departure, regardless of the travel distance. This rule provides flexibility for passengers with RAC or waitlisted tickets, though specific charges vary based on timing and ticket category.