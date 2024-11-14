Kerala Forest Department Flags Concerns Over Seaplane Service in Eco-Sensitive Mattupetty

The Kerala Forest Department has raised significant concerns over a recent seaplane test landing at Mattupetty in Idukki, warning that such activity in this ecologically sensitive area could lead to conflicts between humans and wildlife. A report obtained by Asianet News reveals the department’s worry about potential ecological disruptions from the seaplane service. It suggests an alternative landing site near the Mattupetty Dam but emphasizes that any decision should be approved by the National Wildlife Board.

In a response to a district administration inquiry about the test landing, the Forest Department highlighted the importance of safeguarding Mattupetty’s natural habitat. The area around the Mattupetty Dam includes protected zones like Pampadum Shola, Anamudi Shola, and Kurinjimala Sanctuary, home to endangered species and an important elephant corridor. The department advised that the seaplane could operate if its flight path avoids these sensitive areas and is sanctioned by the National Wildlife Board with a specific plan.

Environmental groups are preparing to take legal action, planning to petition the High Court against the seaplane service. They cite a Supreme Court ruling that restricts recreational activities within 10 kilometers of ecologically sensitive regions, arguing that aircraft noise could disturb local wildlife and pose risks to their habitat. Activists question the project’s planning, given Mattupetty’s proximity to Kurinjimala Sanctuary and Anamudi Shola, only 3.5 kilometers away, and are concerned about the lack of environmental assessments.