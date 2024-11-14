Know ways diabetes can impact your sex life

Diabetes is a metabolic disease that occurs when your blood glucose – also called blood sugar – is higher than normal. It could increase the risk for several other illnesses such as cardiovascular problems, kidney failure and stroke, among others. According to American Diabetes Association, diabetics are at a greater risk for sexual problems.

‘Diabetes can adversely affect sex life because of its effect on nerves, circulation, and hormones. Also, the stress of dealing with the a chronic disease can impair sex life,’ says, Dr Ritesh Gupta, Director, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Fortis CDOC Hospital, New Delhi.

High blood sugars can affect the nerves and blood circulation and cause problems in erection. Additionally, testosterone levels may be low in uncontrolled diabetes, leading to erectile dysfunction and low libido.In women, too, diabetes can lead to a reduction in sexual desire. Women with diabetes can have a reduction in sexual desire. Uncontrolled sugars may cause genital infection which may hamper sexual activity.

To prevent the development of these complications, one should control sugar levels and follow a balanced diet and exercise.

‘Individuals with diabetes and sexual problems need proper evaluation. There are effective treatments available for these issues. Men with low hormone levels sometimes need testosterone replacement, however, these need to be taken only after expert advice,’ Dr Ritesh Gupta said.