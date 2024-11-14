Know what is ‘Lighthouse Parenting’

Lighthouse parenting is a style of parenting which, considers the parent to be a lighthouse, guiding and supporting their child. his parenting approach is primarily concerned with letting children experience setbacks and supporting them in asking for help when needed.

Lighthouse parenting emphasises being aware of the child’s environment and providing assistance when needed, but allowing independence for growth. A key aspect of lighthouse parenting is recognising that as children grow and change, parenting must also adapt to meet their evolving needs.

The basic ideas of lighthouse parenting are:

Checking in and interacting

Balancing autonomy and direction

Allowing children adequate room to experience and learn from failure

Being there whenever help is required

Increasing independence and resilience

Allowing youngsters to make their judgements and solve problems.

Benefits of Lighthouse Parenting:

Helps in developing coping abilities:

This parenting style focusses on allowing children to experience setbacks and encouraging them to seek assistance when necessary. Children develop the ability to manage their own emotions and obstacles, preparing them for larger problems in the future.

Developing a friendship with support and encouragement:

This parenting technique places a strong emphasis on communication. Relationships are strengthened when children feel safe approaching their parents without fear of being condemned. When children see their parents as trustworthy advisors, their feeling of self-worth grows.

Defines healthy boundaries:

Lighthouse parents allow their children to choose, but they also establish limits. Children gain essential life skills such as confidence and independence. Knowing that their parents believe in them boosts their confidence, allowing children to face challenges head-on.

Challenges of Lighthouse Parenting:

It might be tough for parents to back off and allow their kids to experience difficulties. Given that failure is a necessary component of learning, it calls for patience and faith. Some children may require more direct supervision due to their specific needs and situations. Parents must apply the foundations of lighthouse parenting to determine whether intervention is necessary.