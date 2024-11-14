Salman Khan served legal notice amid controversy over ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Comedy, hosted by comedian Kapil Sharma, is under legal scrutiny following accusations of disrespecting Rabindranath Tagore’s legacy. Reports indicate that Salman Khan’s production company, SKTV, has also received a legal notice due to alleged involvement in the show, though Khan’s team swiftly denied any association with the program. In an official statement, Khan’s team clarified, “Salman Khan / SKTV have not received any notice, and we are not associated with The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.”

The legal notice was issued by the Bongo Bhashi Mahasabha Foundation on behalf of Dr. Mondal, with legal representation from advisor Nripendra Krishna Roy. The notice accuses the show of undermining Tagore’s legacy and potentially offending cultural and religious sensibilities. The foundation expressed concern over content it claims may be disrespectful to the Nobel laureate and has urged Netflix to address the matter.

The cast of The Great Indian Kapil Show includes popular comedians Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently filming Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna, directed by AR Murugadoss, set for release on Eid 2025.