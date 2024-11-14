Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for sixth straight session

Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 ended the week’s last trading session in the negative territory. Notably, the exchanges BSE and NSE will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, November 15, 2024, on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti. Today marks the last official trading session for the current week.

BSE Sensex shed 110.64 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 77,580.31. Similarly, NSE Nifty50 ended at 23,532.70, down 26.35 points or 0.11 per cent from its previous close.

29 out of the 50 constituent stocks of the benchmark NSE Nifty50 ended lower, dragged by Hindustan Unilever, Britannia Industries, BPCL, Tata Consumer, and Nestle India with losses extending up to 2.92 per cent on Thursday. Conversely, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Grasim, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDFC Life were among the 19 stocks that ended in the green, with gains reaching up to 6.59 per cent on Thursday.

Among broader markets, Smallcap stocks led gains as the Nifty Smallcap100 index rose 0.81 per cent. The Nifty Midcap100 index followed the gains, settling higher by 0.55 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, Realty, Media, Healthcare and Financial sectors gained, while FMCG, PSU Bank, Pharma, Select Healthcare and OMCs indices declined on Thursday.Stocks advanced on BSE at 3 pm on November 14, 2024, were 2,104 against 1,812 stocks that declined, and 112 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,028. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 136, and those that hit a 52-week low was 148. A total of 250 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 390 in the lower circuit.