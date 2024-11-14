Vivo launches new smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Vivo has launched a new smartphone in India. The newly launched Vivo Y18t is a new addition to Vivo Y series in the country. The Vivo Y18t has been launched in India at a price of Rs. 9,499 for the model that comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s available in two colours: Gem Green and Space Black. One can buy it now from the Vivo India website or on Flipkart.

The Vivo Y18t is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that operates on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720×1,612 pixels, a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, a pixel density of 269ppi, and a peak brightness of 840 nits. The device has a plastic back and is powered by a Unisoc chipset, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. It includes an extended RAM feature that allows for virtual expansion of the onboard memory up to 8GB, and storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Vivo Y18t has a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, OTG, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. The device is equipped with various sensors, such as an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, motor gyroscope, and proximity sensor, as well as a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The Vivo Y18t is powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.