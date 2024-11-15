700 kg of methamphetamine seized off Gujarat coast, 8 Iranians arrested

In a joint operation off the Gujarat coast, law enforcement agencies seized approximately 700 kg of methamphetamine from an unregistered vessel in Indian waters on Friday. The operation, involving the National Crime Bureau (NCB), Navy, and Gujarat ATS, led to the arrest of eight individuals claiming to be Iranians.

The operation, codenamed “Sagar-Manthan-4,” was initiated following continuous intelligence gathering that alerted authorities about a vessel carrying narcotics without any AIS system. The Indian Navy intercepted the vessel using maritime patrol assets, leading to the successful seizure of the drugs and the apprehension of the suspects.

The authorities are now working to trace the links of the drug syndicate, both within India and internationally, with assistance from foreign Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (DLEAs). Since the launch of Operation Sagar-Manthan earlier this year, over 3,400 kg of narcotics have been seized, and several foreign nationals, including 11 Iranians and 14 Pakistanis, have been arrested in connection with previous operations.