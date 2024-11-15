Astrological predictions for November 15

Mumbai: Today is the full moon date of Kartik Shukla Paksha and Friday. Purnima Tithi will remain till 2:59 pm today. Varian Yoga will remain till 3:33 pm today. Bharani Nakshatra will remain till 9:55 pm tonight. Apart from this, today is Kartik Purnima.

Aries

Today will be a profitable day for you. People of this zodiac who are businessmen can invest somewhere good today which will benefit them in the future.

Taurus

Today will be a great day. Use the right language while talking to any stranger today. Today is a good day for married people of this zodiac. Today your health will be good.

Gemini

Today will be beneficial for you. You are going to get profit in business. Money lent earlier to someone will be returned today. Today your health will be better than before. Today is an important day for lawyers of this zodiac.

Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. Today you will treat everyone who comes in contact with you lovingly. People of this zodiac who do business of electronic goods will get monetary benefits today.

Leo

Today, give importance to those things which are really important to you, then it can prove good for you. You have to maintain a balance between your friends and work. You will feel energetic.

Virgo

Today you will also share some of your old things with a friend so that you can understand the difference between fake and true love. Today you will leave old thoughts and adopt new thoughts.

Libra

Today will be a great day for you. Avoid money transactions today. Students of this zodiac sign can get a call from a company for a new job today. Also, today is an auspicious day to join a new course online.

Scorpio

Today is going to be a happy day for you. Today will be a good day for the professors of this zodiac sign. Businessmen of this zodiac sign can get an investor.

Sagittarius

Today your planned work will be completed. With the support of your spouse, you will get success in some big work. Today your financial condition will be better than before.

Capricorn

Today will be a special day for you. Unmarried people of this zodiac sign may get a marriage proposal today.

Aquarius

Today will be a normal day for you. It is auspicious for people of this zodiac to buy computer-related items today. Today is an auspicious day for you to invest.

Pisces

Today will be a great day for you. Today will also be a good day for people associated with communication services and the Internet. Business people of this zodiac should keep their important documents safe and be careful with paperwork.