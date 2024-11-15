BMW launches M340i xDrive in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: BMW India has launched M340i xDrive in the markets. The car is now available for booking. The vehicle is priced at Rs 74,90,000 (ex-showroom). The new model can be purchased through BMW’s dealerships or the BMW Online Shop. BMW India Financial Services offers flexible finance options, including the BMW 360? Finance Plan, with low monthly instalments, an assured buy-back option, and more.

The new car is produced locally at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai. The M340i xDrive sports a bold front with an updated black mesh grille, sleek Adaptive LED headlights with blue accents, and a wide, muscular rear. The color options include Dravit Grey, Black Sapphire, Fire Red Metallic, and Arctic Race Blue, paired with black Vernasca leather with M highlights for the interior.

Inside, the car it has a new digital BMW Curved Display, sport seats with adjustable leather upholstery, and an M sports steering wheel. The cabin also features modern touches like ambient lighting, a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system, and a large glass sunroof. The spacious boot offers 480 litres of cargo space.

The M340i xDrive is equipped with the latest BMW ConnectedDrive features, including a 14.9-inch BMW Curved Display, real-time traffic information, and Remote Services via the MyBMW app. The car also comes with the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, which learns from the driver’s habits and offers helpful tips. Additionally, it features a range of driver assistance systems, such as Parking Assistant, Rear View Camera, and Reversing Assistant.

Safety features include six airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), and a range of other advanced safety features.

The M340i is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine with 374 bhp, hitting 0-100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds. It has an eight-speed automatic transmission, with paddle shifters and cruise control. It comes with xDrive all-wheel-drive system, M Sport differential, M Sport suspension and M Sport brakes