Delhi CM Atishi Enforces Staggered Office Hours Amid Severe Air Quality

In response to Delhi’s worsening air quality, Chief Minister Atishi announced staggered working hours for government offices to reduce traffic congestion and curb vehicular emissions, a major source of pollution in the capital. The decision follows three consecutive days of “severe” air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 411 on Friday morning. This level has triggered Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), enforced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The GRAP is a four-tier system designed to address varying levels of pollution in Delhi-NCR. Stage I deals with “poor” air quality (AQI 201–300), Stage II tackles “very poor” levels (AQI 301–400), Stage III addresses “severe” conditions (AQI 401–450), and Stage IV is reserved for “severe plus” levels (AQI above 450). Adding to the crisis, dense fog reduced visibility to 400 meters in areas like Safdarjung, trapping pollutants closer to the ground. The India Meteorological Department reported a minimum temperature of 15.6°C, higher than average but contributing to atmospheric stagnation that hinders pollutant dispersion.

To mitigate the pollution crisis, the Delhi government implemented staggered office schedules. Municipal Corporation offices will operate from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, Central Government offices from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, and Delhi Government offices from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm. The measure aims to ease peak-hour traffic and reduce emissions, offering some relief amid the severe pollution levels blanketing the city.