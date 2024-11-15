Dev Diwali 2024: Know date, auspicious time, rituals and significance

Mumbai: Dev Diwali is a Kartik Poornima festival celebrated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. This festival falls on Kartik month’s full moon according to the Hindu calendar. Dev Diwali festivities begin on the day of Ekadashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha and end on the fifth day.

It is believed that Dev Diwali or Dev Deepawali is celebrated by the Gods after Lord Shiva killed a trio of Asura brothers collectively known as Tripurasura. The festival also marks the birth anniversary of Lord Kartik, son of Shiva. On this day, devotees take a dip in River Ganga and then light oil lamps at the ghats and their homes during dusk. Thus, they pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

Diwali is celebrated on the Amavasya date of Kartik month. But Dev Diwali falls every year on the full moon date of Kartik month and the 15th day of Diwali.

According to the Panchang, this year Kartik Purnima Tithi will start on November 15 at 6:19 am and will end on November 16 at 2:58 pm. According to the Udayatithi, this year the festival of Dev Diwali will be celebrated on November 15, 2024. On this day, lamps are lit on the Ganga Ghat and the auspicious time for lighting lamps on November 15 will be from 5:10 pm to 7:47 pm.

On the day of Dev Diwali, wake up early in the morning. If possible take a holy bath in a river nearby if possible. Put oil and wick in an earthen lamp and light lamps. Worship Lord Vishnu by going to the temple in the morning. Chant the mantras of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

Devotees light 365 lamps along the Ganges as each lamp represents a day of the year, which symbolizes a year-long devotion to Lord Shiva. On this day all the gods and goddesses come to earth from heaven and if worshipped with proper rituals, they fulfill all the wishes of their devotees.