DRDO Successfully Tests 75-Km Range Guided Pinaka Rocket System

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully conducted flight tests of the Guided Pinaka Weapon System as part of Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) validation trials. These tests were carried out in three phases across different field firing ranges. The assessments focused on critical parameters such as range, accuracy, consistency, and rate of fire for engaging multiple targets in salvo mode. A total of 12 rockets from each production agency were launched from upgraded Pinaka launchers for extensive testing.

The precision-strike variant of the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System is entirely indigenous, developed by DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment in collaboration with several research centers and laboratories. The system’s production involves key partners, including Munitions India Limited, Economic Explosives Limited, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, and Larsen & Toubro. The launcher and command systems have been upgraded to enhance the weapon’s operational capabilities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and the Indian Army on the successful validation trials, emphasizing that the induction of this system will significantly enhance the artillery firepower of the Armed Forces. DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V. Kamat also praised the teams involved, confirming that the Guided Pinaka has met all pre-requisite trials and is ready for induction into the Indian Army, marking a major milestone in India’s defense capabilities.