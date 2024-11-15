Gulf based airline announces lowest-ever fare: Details

Muscat: Low-budget air carrier based in Oman, SalamAir has announced its lowest-ever fare. This fare is set to be available soon. Starting December 1, travellers can fly from Muscat to Salalah, or the other way around, for Omani Riyal 9.99.

‘We are pleased to introduce this new, super low fare to Salalah, which is just one of the many steps we are taking to reaffirm our low-cost business. Our goal is to provide passengers with more affordable travel options, while offering flexibility and exceptional value for money. We have been working hard to change our business back to being low-fare focused to make air travel more affordable,’ said Adrian Hamilton-Manns, CEO of SalamAir.

Also Read: Oats Upma Recipe

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Oman has granted approval to SalamAir, to begin regular flights to three new international destinations. The low-budget air carrier will operate flights to Armenia, Kenya, and Somalia.

Starting on December 28, 2024, SalamAir will launch a weekly flight to Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. The airline will further extend its reach to Kenya with twice-weekly flights to Nairobi, beginning January 15, 2025. Additionally, two weekly flights to Mogadishu, Somalia, will commence from January 16, 2025.