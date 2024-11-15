IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms in Kerala; yellow alert for 8 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across Kerala over the next few days. Strong winds exceeding 40 km/h are expected in isolated areas of Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts within the next three hours. These weather conditions are likely to persist in several regions through November 17.

A yellow alert has been declared for eight districts on November 15, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur, with warnings of isolated heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours. The alert will extend to Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts tomorrow, signaling continued wet weather in the state.

While there are no fishing restrictions off the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts today, prohibitions remain in place along the south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and Kanyakumari areas. These restrictions are due to anticipated strong winds of 35-45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, along with rough seas, posing risks to fishing activities in these regions.