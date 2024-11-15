India launch date of Vivo Y300 5G announced

Mumbai: The Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo has announced the India launch date of its Vivo Y300 5G. It will arrive as a successor to last year’s Vivo Y200. The handset could be a rebrand of the Vivo V40 Lite which was launched in select global markets in September.

The brand also shared the first look of its next Y series phone through social media handles and a dedicated landing page on its website. It is teased to be available in at least three colour options.

Vivo India announced that the Vivo Y300 5G will be unveiled in India on November 21. The launch event will begin at 12pm. It is teased in black, green, and silver shades.

The Vivo Y300 5G houses a vertical dual-camera setup at the rear. The handset has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The Vivo V40 Lite 5G has a 32-megapixel front camera and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Vivo V40 Lite 5G was launched in Indonesia with a starting price tag of IDR 4,299,000 (roughly Rs. 23,700) for the 8GB + 256GB option. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.