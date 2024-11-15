India successfully test-fires guided Pinaka weapon system

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully completed the Flight Tests of Guided Pinaka Weapon System. The flight tests were conducted as part of Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) Validation Trials. The flight tests were conducted in three phases at different field firing ranges.

The Guided Pinaka Weapon System strikes multiple target engagement in a salvo mode by rocket. Caliber rockets can be launched from a Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL). The Pinaka Weapon System is a long-range artillery system and is capable of striking targets up to 75 km.

The precision strike variant for Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System is a totally indigenous weapon system designed and developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment in association with Research Centre Imarat, Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Proof & Experimental Establishment with Munitions India Limited and Economic Explosives Limited as production agencies for ammunition and Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Larsen & Toubro for Pinaka launcher and Battery Command Post.