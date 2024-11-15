Karnataka ANF on High Alert After Suspected Naxal Visit in Koppa Village

Naxals are suspected to have re-entered Chikkamagaluru district after a long period of inactivity, sparking concern among locals and authorities. Their return is believed to be linked to opposition to the government’s controversial policies, such as the Kasturi Rangan report and the eviction of illegal settlers. Although Naxal-related activity had dwindled in the area for years, recent reports suggest they have resurfaced, potentially in response to the government’s actions affecting local communities.

Over the past month, multiple sightings of Naxals have been reported, including an incident in Kadegundi village in Koppa taluk, where a group is said to have visited the home of Subbe Gowda. During their visit, they allegedly discussed the government’s alleged anti-people policies, further raising suspicions. In a police investigation, three unlicensed firearms and ammunition were discovered at Gowda’s home, fueling concerns about a larger Naxal presence in the area.

In response to the increased activity, the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) and local police have intensified security measures. Extensive searches are being conducted, vehicles are being monitored, and residents, including Gowda’s family, are being questioned. Authorities are investigating the nature of the Naxals’ visit and any potential links to larger movements against government policies. This surge in activity coincides with the government’s efforts to enforce the Kasturi Rangan report and remove illegal encroachments in the Malenad region, which locals believe may have triggered the Naxals’ return.