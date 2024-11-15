Limits on Aadhaar card detail updates explained

The Aadhaar card, issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is an essential document used for numerous purposes, including obtaining new SIM cards, opening bank accounts, and accessing government subsidies. It also facilitates passport applications. Ensuring the accuracy of Aadhaar card details is crucial, and any discrepancies should be rectified promptly. Updates such as birth date, mobile number, and address can be made online through the myAadhaar portal, currently free of charge.

While Aadhaar updates are flexible, there are certain restrictions. For example, the name on the Aadhaar card can only be changed twice in a lifetime without additional approval. Beyond this limit, changes require UIDAI authorization and supporting documents. Address updates, however, have no such limits and can be revised as often as needed. Typically, Aadhaar update requests are processed within 30 days, but in case of delays exceeding 90 days, users can contact UIDAI via the helpline 1947.

The central government has also mandated updating Aadhaar cards issued over 10 years ago. To encourage this, the government is waiving fees for online updates until December 14, 2024. UIDAI advises all Aadhaar users to take advantage of this initiative to ensure their information remains current and accurate.