Mantras to invoke Lord Ganpati’s blessings

Mumbai: Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity known for his wisdom and auspiciousness. Lord Ganesha, known as Pratham Pujya, or the first worshipped God, is essential to any puja ritual. Without first worshipping him, rituals and activities might face obstacles. However, invoking Ganpati Ji’s name before beginning any task ensures auspicious outcomes. Additionally, it is believed that childless couples should worship Ganesh Ji, as he is known to fulfil the deepest desires of his devotees.

Lord Ganesha, is known as the diety of wisdom, prosperity, good fortune, and the remover of obstacles. He is often worshipped at the start of any new endeavour, intellectual pursuit, or business venture.

Mantras of Lord Ganesha:

1. Om Shree Ganeshaye Namah..!!

2. Om Gan Ganpataye Namah..!!

3. Om Vakratunda Mahakaye Suryakoti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kurumaye Dev Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada, Gajananam Bhoot Ganadhisevitam Kapit Jambhu Phalcharu Bhakshinam Uma Sutam Shok Vinashkarakam Namami Vighneshwar Padapankhajam Varna Namartha Sanghanam Rasanam Chhandh Samapi Mangalnaam Ch Kartarau Vande Vaani Vinayakau..!!