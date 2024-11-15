Simple tips to protect and extend lifespan of foldable smartphones

Mumbai: Foldable smartphones have become very popular. These smartphones stand out for their unique design and larger screens. However, to keep them working well for a long time, they require a bit more care than regular smartphones due to their special design.

Here are some tips to help protect it and extend its lifespan:

These phones feature flexible screens made with multiple layers, including some that offer extra strength. Foldable phones are more delicate than standard ones, particularly at the hinge, which is a common weak point. Extreme bending can damage the hinge, so it’s important to handle it with care.

Make sure to regularly clean out any dust or dirt that may get trapped inside the phone when it’s closed. Dust and debris can harm the internal screen if pressure is applied.

Both Samsung and Google attach screen protectors to their foldable phones, and it’s crucial to keep these in place. While they don’t provide as much protection from heavy impacts as tempered glass protectors, they can help prevent minor scratches, especially if particles are left inside when the phone closes.

Use a good case for your foldable smartphone. Some cases even come with hinge protectors, which can help keep dust and scratches at bay.