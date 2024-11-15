Yogi Govt Targets Fire-Free Mahakumbh 2025 with Boosted Safety Measures

The Yogi government is undertaking extensive preparations to ensure Mahakumbh 2025 is a fire-free event, prioritizing the safety of millions of devotees. Advanced fire prevention measures are being implemented, including the deployment of AI-powered fire detection cameras and significantly increased fire personnel and vehicles. Firefighters will be stationed across sectors, with a response time reduced to just two minutes. The initiative aims for a zero-fire incident event, with over 200 specially trained rescue teams and 5,000 fire extinguishers provided to akhadas.

Chief Fire Officer of Prayagraj, Pramod Sharma, emphasized that compared to the 2019 Kumbh, the upcoming Mahakumbh will feature enhanced resources. The number of temporary fire stations will increase from 43 to 50, and fire watch towers will rise to 50 from 43. The event will see the installation of over 7,000 fire hydrants and over 150 fire reserve water tanks. Personnel deployment has risen to 2,071, and fire vehicles have nearly doubled to 351, ensuring rapid responses and comprehensive coverage throughout the event.

In light of the 2013 Kumbh, which recorded 612 fire incidents and fatalities, and the 2019 Kumbh, which saw a sharp decline to 55 incidents with no casualties, the government is pushing for even stricter safety protocols for 2025. Agreements with Uttarakhand Fire and Emergency Services and the National Fire Service College, along with external audits, aim to uphold the highest safety standards. Special training sessions and practical drills for fire teams underscore the commitment to achieving a safe, zero-fire Mahakumbh.